Edgartown Council on Aging — May 2021

The Edgartown Council on Aging staff continues to serve as an information and referral resource, Monday through Friday, 9 to 4.

We will be adding back in-house programs and services as we are able. To stay updated on additions to our current programs, please sign up to receive our emails and monthly digital newsletter at mkeating@edgartown-ma.us, or call 508-627-4368.

Registrants for all in-person programs will need to sign a waiver prior to participation, and must comply with current Massachusetts state safety guidelines, including mask-wearing while attending any ECOA-sponsored program. Spots are limited, and preregistration is required.

The following programs will be offered in the Anchors’ building beginning in May:

Hearing Wellness with Shawn Woodbrey, May 10. Appointments beginning at 9 am.

Pedicare (nondiabetic nail care) with Grete Christiansen. Call to register.

Wellness Clinic, private consultations with a public health nurse. Call to register.

MahJong meets Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 3pm. Begins May 4.

The Anchors’ Bridge Group meets Mondays and Thursdays, 1 to 3 pm. Begins May 3.

The Anchors’ Walking Group is starting in May! Please call for more info.

Zoom programming:

Adele Dreyer Piano Lounge Hour, May 21 at 1 pm.

Vocal Toning as a Meditation Tool. Presentation by Heidi Carter, May 19 at 1 pm.

Join Ed Merck for a free Mindfulness Meditation group. Fridays at 9:30 am.

Yoga with Carol Vega, Tuesdays at 1 pm.

Tai Chi with Nan Doty meets Wednesdays at 9:30 am, followed by tea.

Tai Chi Qigong meets Wednesdays at 11 am, followed by tea. Email chipocket62@gmail.com to register.

SHINE counselor Bill Glazier is available for phone consultations. Call 508-627-4368 for an appointment.

Poets meet Thursdays at 9:30 am.

Knitting and Needlework, Mondays at 4 pm.

To register, or for questions about our programs, please call or email Meris Keating at mkeating@edgartown-ma.us or 508-627-4368.