Up-Island Council on Aging — May 2021

May is Better Hearing and Speech Month!

Hearing loss and increased challenges in communicating are realities to many in our aging communities. In an effort to address these issues and your concerns, the Howes House is teaming up with Dr. Lesley Segal of Vineyard Audiology in West Tisbury for monthly hearing clinics and presentations.

Also in the works, the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will also be bringing knowledge and resources through a Zoom program, date and time TBA.

Please join our email blasts, follow our Facebook page, or simply call us if interested and for any updated information!

Our on-site legal clinic is back!

Elder law attorneys from the law office of Patricia Mello will again be visiting the second Wednesday of every month to help you navigate various questions and needs such as wills, trusts, burial directives, avoiding probate, nursing home planning, and much, much more. For questions or to make an appointment, please call the Law Office directly at 508-477-0267.

Noteworthy!

Zoom conversation with certified end-of-life doula and hospice volunteer Ellen Gaskill, Wednesday, May 12, 2 pm.

Many have heard of doulas as support during birth, but have not heard of doulas as support during one’s passing. In this presentation geared toward professionals, students, and all community members, Certified End-of-Life Doula Ellen Gaskill looks forward to sharing the history and present roles of end-of-life doulas and how their involvement can help those passing and their loved ones during this time of need. Sign up today by calling us at 508-693-2896, or email Diana at coa-clerk@westtisbury-ma.gov.