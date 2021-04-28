Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living will administer the funding that is now available to assist Island households with heat and electric utility payments who are experiencing severe economic hardship due to COVID-19. For information and an application, contact one of the following:
- Edgartown Council on Aging, 508-627-4368
- Oak Bluffs Council on Aging, 508-693-4509
- Tisbury Council on Aging, 508-696-4205
- Up-Island Council on Aging, 508-693-2896
- Dukes County Social Services, 508-696-3844
- M.V. Community Services CORE Program, 508-693-7900
- Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, 508-939-9440
The COVID-19 Relief Utility Assistance Program is funded by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation with a grant from the Massachusetts Community Foundation for COVID-19 Relief.