Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living will administer the funding that is now available to assist Island households with heat and electric utility payments who are experiencing severe economic hardship due to COVID-19. For information and an application, contact one of the following:

Edgartown Council on Aging, 508-627-4368

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging, 508-693-4509

Tisbury Council on Aging, 508-696-4205

Up-Island Council on Aging, 508-693-2896

Dukes County Social Services, 508-696-3844

M.V. Community Services CORE Program, 508-693-7900

Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, 508-939-9440

The COVID-19 Relief Utility Assistance Program is funded by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation with a grant from the Massachusetts Community Foundation for COVID-19 Relief.