All are welcome to join an Arbor Day celebration of trees at Polly Hill Arboretum, where magic happens every season. The fun activities begin on Friday, April 30, at 11 am, with a tour of the beautiful grounds, followed by a tree-planting demonstration. Then on Saturday at 10 am, children can enjoy storytime, a special walk, and a hands-on project. Tree seedlings are given out on both days. To register, visit bit.ly/PHA-Arbor-Day or bit.ly/Family-Arbor-Day, or call 508-693-9426.