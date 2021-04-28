Real Estate Transactions: April 19 – 23, 2021

CHILMARK

April 20, Andrew Ruina, Rachel Ruina, and Ellen Ruina, personal representatives of the estate of Jack P. Ruina, sold a lot on Wintergreen Way to Andrew Gaeta and Judith Bernstein Gaeta for $550,000.

April 21, Jody L. Newman and Martin R. Rosenthal sold 141 A & B to David R. Schuster and Sarah A. Pallatroni for $550,000.

EDGARTOWN

April 20, ADEC Financial LLC sold 4 Jacobs Neck Road to Flying-02 LLC for $1,450,000.

April 21, Michael Hegarty and Rebecca Hegarty sold 12 North St. to North12 LLC for $6,850,000.

April 22, Richard B. Worley, Roberto Sella, and Richard G. Worley, trustees of the Irrevocable Deed of Trust of Richard B. Worley for Richard G. Worley, sold 30 Fuller St. to Brian Hamilton and Madeline Hamilton for $4,500,000.

April 23, Carol A. Craig and Elliott Mufson sold 15 Vickers St. to Cassidy D. Waskowicz and Peter D. Greenberger for $1,200,000.

OAK BLUFFS

April 20, Lawrence Caccia sold Unit 5, Bluffs Walk Condo, to Michael K. Tierney and Johnna F. Tierney for $207,500.

TISBURY

April 20, James L. Hale and Laura M. Hale sold 63 John Hoft Road to Albertina P. Tavares for $1,600,000.

April 23, Elaine Bonito and Marc N. Hanover, trustees of the Elaine Bonito Revocable Trust, sold 14 Rogers Farm Road to Jean Da Silva and Kenia Viana De Aredes for $700,000.

WEST TISBURY

April 21, Carl F. Hill Jr., Margaret R. Hill, and Martha R. Bischoff sold 121 Oak Lane to Glenn J. Stalgren and Julia C. Stunkel for $1,100,000.