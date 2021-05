Glenna Barkan, formerly of Oak Bluffs and Branford, Conn., died on March 22, 2021 in Dedham. She was 94.

A small service was held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Dedham, with plans to organize a memorial service on the Vineyard later this year. She will be interred in Oak Bluffs beside her late husband, Ben Barkan.

A complete obituary will follow in a future edition of The Times.