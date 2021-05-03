45 COVID cases last week

The weekly number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues a downward trend with the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reporting 45 cases last week.

The boards of health release an expanded COVID report every Monday with data from the previous week.

Of last week’s 45 cases, 34 were reported from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, seven from TestMV, three from the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), and one from the public school system.

Cases have continued to fall since the Island saw an uptick at the end of March with 101 cases the week of April 28. In the following weeks, the Island reported 73, 77, and 61 cases before this week’s 45 cases.

Of the 45 positive results, 27 were symptomatic. There were 13 in their 40s, nine between ages 11 and 19, eight in their 30s, five younger than 10, five in their 20s, three in their 50s, and two in their 60s. There are 496 cases linked to at least one other case.

To date, the Island has had 1,353 confirmed positive cases — 691 males and 662 females.

At the public schools, one staff member at the Oak Bluffs School is in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test, 12 students at the Edgartown School are in quarantine due to being a close contact with a COVID-positive person, and five students at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School are in isolation due to a positive COVID test.

The Island has had eight COVID clusters including an October wedding (eight cases), Cronig’s Market (19 cases), a Bible study group (11 cases), MV Hospital (five cases), Project Headway (four cases), King’s barbershop (eight cases), Shirley’s Hardware (all six staff), and the Barn Bowl & Bistro (nine cases).

A cluster is defined as more than two people from different families or households with a shared source of infection.

Vaccine, testing data

As of April 22, the hospital has administered more than 16,000 total vaccine doses — 9,393 first doses, and 6,741 second doses.

According to the Department of Public Health 59 percent of Dukes County has received at least one dose and 39 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of April 30, the hospital has now administered 17,401 tests, with 979 positive results. There have been 16,414 negative tests and no results pending.

TestMV, which is located in the parking lot at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has now administered 37,696 tests, with 345 positive results, 36,889 negative results, and 462 tests pending.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 444 self-administered tests, of which one has come back positive, 443 negative, and zero pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have administered 12,295 tests. Of those, 12 have tested positive.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of 10 positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

There were also two probable cases reported last week for a total of 72 since March 2020. Of those 41 are male and 31 are female.