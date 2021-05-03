Charges dismissed against stuntwoman

Hollywood stuntwoman Kim Washington Longino will have her drivers license restored. An OUI charge brought by Tisbury Police has been dismissed by Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes. The dismissal came after Barnes allowed a motion by Longino’s attorney, Martin “Skip” Tomassian, to suppress evidence. Tomassian moved to suppress all evidence from a stop of Longino’s vehicle Tisbury Police made on July 24, 2020 at just after midnight.

“They had no reason to stop her,” Tomassian told The Times Monday.

In an affidavit filed with the court, Longino stated Tisbury Police had no reason to stop her.

“I believe I was stopped without probable cause or reasonable suspicion, and that the officer did not have grounds to stop and seize either me or my vehicle.”

Tomassian’s motion echoed his client’s statement. The motion stated there was no probable cause, no warrant, “no exigent circumstances,” among other reasons for suppression.

In a February proceeding, Tomassian characterized the stop made by Tisbury Police Officer Nick Sidoti as based on a “hunch at best” or because he was “fishing at most.”

In cross-examination at that proceeding, Tomassian pressed Sidoti on whether he observed Longino commit a motor vehicle infraction. Sidoti was provided a copy of his police report to review. Tomassian asked Sidoti if he’d written that he hadn’t witnessed any motor vehicle infractions. Sidoti didn’t quite agree with the way Tomassian stated the question, but he nonetheless read a passage from his report that aligned with not observing any motor vehicle infractions.

Barnes granted the motion to dismiss on April 16, however, Longino was getting the “run around by the Registry of Motor Vehicles,” Tomassian said during a court appearance Friday. Longino had previously declined to take the Breathalyzer and the automatic suspension that comes with that “tolled” in January, Tomassian told the court. Tomassian told the court he had filed a motion to make sure Longino’s license was restored. Later on Friday, Barnes ordered Longino’s drivers license restored.

Reached on Monday, Longino said she was glad the court was able to weigh all the evidence available and she thanked Tomassian for his skill as an attorney.