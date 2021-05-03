Early fire damages two homes in Oak Bluffs

Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and Edgartown firefighters knocked out an early morning fire on Narragansett Avenue that damaged two homes.

Speaking to The Times by phone, Oak Bluffs Deputy Chief Manuel Rose said the call came in at 2:05 am Monday morning. The blaze began at a home on Narragansett Avenue and spread in the back to a home on Pequot Avenue.

One of the home’s occupants did suffer minor smoke inhalation and was taken to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, but Rose said the man was treated and released early Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Rose said firefighters were able to quell the fire in 45 minutes, but remained on scene for about two hours to deal with salvage and overhaul. Monday morning, the area was sectioned off with caution tape. Photos of the fire showed damage to the backs of both homes.

“I thank all of us. Everyone went home and was safe and I thank the adjacent towns, Tisbury and Edgartown, for helping us out,” Rose said. “It was definitely a good save. It could have been a lot worse especially if we were fighting wind conditions it could have been a really bad incident.”