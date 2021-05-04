Bourne Bridge work is underway

If you’re going off-Island, you may want to plan some extra time to get off-Cape.

A contractor began working on the Bourne Bridge Saturday, and will have only one lane in both directions for the next few weeks, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is responsible for the two vehicle bridges that cross the Cape Cod Canal. Work will wrap up ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, the release states.

Repairs are being done to structural steel supports and the bridge lighting system, according to the release.

For more information and updates, visit the USACE New England District website at nae.usace.army.mil, on Twitter at twitter.com/CorpsNewEngland, or on Facebook at facebook.com/CorpsNewEngland.