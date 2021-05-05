Beginner chess for everyone

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
The Chilmark library is hosting a beginner's chess class this spring. — Steve Buissinne

The Chilmark library hosts a beginner’s chess class for all ages online Tuesday, May 11, at 6 pm.

Chess instructor Glenn Davison, a member of the Massachusetts Chess Association and the U.S. Chess Federation, will lead this session. The class includes learning how to set up chess boards, using pawns, chess pieces and how they move to win, 10 tips for playing a better game, and how to win a game of chess in four moves. Davison presents the class with the “enthusiasm of a lifelong chess player who plays often,” according to a press release from the library.

The chess class is sponsored by the Vineyard Haven and Chilmark libraries. Admission is free. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org or amcdonough@clamsnet.org to sign up and to get the Zoom invitation.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here