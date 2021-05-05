Beginner chess for everyone

The Chilmark library hosts a beginner’s chess class for all ages online Tuesday, May 11, at 6 pm.

Chess instructor Glenn Davison, a member of the Massachusetts Chess Association and the U.S. Chess Federation, will lead this session. The class includes learning how to set up chess boards, using pawns, chess pieces and how they move to win, 10 tips for playing a better game, and how to win a game of chess in four moves. Davison presents the class with the “enthusiasm of a lifelong chess player who plays often,” according to a press release from the library.

The chess class is sponsored by the Vineyard Haven and Chilmark libraries. Admission is free. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org or amcdonough@clamsnet.org to sign up and to get the Zoom invitation.