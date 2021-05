Isabelly Mendes Moreira

Andreia Paula Ferreira Mendes and Thiago Emiliano Moreira of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Isabelly Mendes Moreira, on April 25, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Isabelly weighed 7 pounds, 0.5 ounces.

Beau Roger McLaughlin

Kimberlee Labonte and Hollis McLaughlin of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Beau Roger McLaughlin, on May 3, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Beau weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.