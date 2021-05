The longest running poetry group in the Island’s history, the Cleaveland House Poets, founded by Dionis Coffin Riggs, is in the midst of its annual reading by members. On Tuesday, May 11, from 7 to 9 pm, join Warren Woesner, Ellie Bates, Susan Puciul, Fan Ogilvie, Nan Bryne, Georgia Morris, Annette Sandrock, Brooks Robards, and Peter Ledermann for a special evening. For Zoom access through Pathways Arts, visit pathwaysmv.org/events, or call 508-645-9098.