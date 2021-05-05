Edgartown: Drive-in movies

I’m bogged down this week in the annual spring nightmare of finishing the Edgartown School yearbook to send to the publisher by Friday. Always a challenge, this year has proven to be the most difficult yet. Between remote learners, quarantines, and a whole host of other things, COVID has shown that there is nothing it can’t negatively impact. It’s tendrils are many, long, and twisted.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Micah Agnoli, who were married on May 1. Micah Agnoli, originally from Edgartown, and Jayme Foster, originally of Westwood, were blessed with a beautiful spring day when they got married at the Foster’s family home on East Chop. He is a medic/firefighter in Mashpee, and she is an ER nurse at Cape Cod Hospital. The couple lives in Falmouth. Best wishes to the happy couple.

This press release came to me from Felix Neck this week. With so much information, I thought it best to include it as written: “Help us celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mass Audubon’s Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary and join us this summer under the stars surrounded by the Island’s natural beauty for a very special evening. Along with a dinner of exquisite plant-based sustainably sourced foods and libations, there will be silent and live auctions and lively conversation.

“Felix Neck, in collaboration with Kyleen Keenan, plant-based chef and founder of Happyist Plant Based Foods, will be offering limited spots for Felix Neck’s second Sanctuary Supper — An Evening Eating for the Planet at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday, July 20, from 6 to 9 pm.”

The release goes on to say that year-round and seasonal visitors will talk about the “connections between climate change, biodiversity, human health, and food.” The main focus of the dinner is to raise awareness of the need to ensure that “food-based decisions are mindful of the planet and community and that healthy, sustainable food choices are available to all.”

The event will offer a cocktail hour with libations including wild drinkables sourced locally; a plant-based, sustainably sourced plated multi-course dinner overlooking the 250-acre wildlife sanctuary; and a live auction following dinner. The auction offerings include a clambake for six, a sail on the schooner Valora, a guided nature tour with former Felix Neck director and naturalist Gus Ben David, a solar evaluation by South Mountain Company, Aquinnah birdwatching with Soo Whiting, a backyard botanical tour, books signed by Vineyard authors, pottery, sculpture, photographs, paintings, and more.

This year, in addition to the dinner event at the Sanctuary, Felix Neck will offer Sanctuary Supper at Home, Eat for the Planet. Hosts can choose from four curated experiences prepared by Kyleen Keenan for up to 10 guests that can be hosted as a private brunch, lunch. or dinner. Proceeds from the fundraising events will help continue Felix Neck’s climate education programs through climate cafes, youth-led summits, education awareness, conservation efforts, wildlife monitoring, afterschool green clubs, community engagement, and the Felix Neck nature-based preschool. (All CDC and state guidelines and recommendations will be followed during the event to ensure everyone’s safety.) Go to bit.ly/2QQLIpO for information and to register.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Amy Coffey on May 2, Sue Costello and Maria Mackenty-Speight on May 3, Sherry Sidoti on May 7, Oliver Saffery and the beautiful and ever amazing Jessica Estrella on May 8, Olivia Lingren on May 9, and Annabelle Cutrer, Cookie Perry, and Jo-Ann Taylor on May 10.

Drive in movies are back, brought to you by the Edgartown School PTA with the help of the MVFF, at the M.V. Ice Arena. This weekend the PTA is offering up “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” on May 7 at 8 pm, with doors opening at 7 pm, and “Gnomeo and Juliet” on May 8, with a showtime of 7:30 pm and doors opening at 6:30. The cost is $25 per car, with a $5 discount for PTA members. Or $75 can get you a front row seat. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3uj2QTO.

This weekend is Edgartown’s annual Pink and Green Weekend. Though scaled down a bit from past years due to COVID, there will be many sales and raffles in the various shops in town. Check out visitedgartown.org/pink-green-events for all the details.

Sunday is Mother’s Day. So all of you kids of all ages out there, don’t forget Mom this weekend. It’s kind of a silly “holiday” in my book, one I loved as a kid but is bittersweet as an adult whose mom has passed. I love spending time with my own kids on this day but miss doing something special with Buzzy. And of course, we all have challenges related to motherhood, so the day can bring about a lot of mixed emotions for people, from those who have lost moms to the moms who have lost children to the would-be moms who haven’t gotten to experience the blessing of kids for various reasons. May all the moms, bonus moms, and would-be moms have a peaceful day.

That’s all I’ve got for this week. You know the drill: Wear your mask, wash your hands, keep your distance, and stay safe. Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.