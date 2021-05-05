Edgartown School invites you to the drive-in

1 of 2

The Edgartown School PTA presents a special drive-in movie event with the help of the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival. On Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8, the drive-in behind the M.V. Ice Arena will show family friendly movies in an Islandwide event, with any extra proceeds benefiting the Edgartown School PTA.

On Friday, May 7, enjoy “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and on Saturday, May 8, watch “Gnomeo & Juliet.” Guests are welcome to the drive-in at 7 pm on Friday and at 6:30 pm on Saturday, with the films beginning at 8 pm on Friday and 7:30 pm on Saturday. General admission is $25 for one car, $20 for current PTA members, or $75 per car for a premium spot. Concessions are available for pre-purchase via the website, edgartownschoolpta.memberhub.store/store.