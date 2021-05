A delightful springtime celebration of floral creations is happening at the 25th annual Art of Flowers show. While colorful blooms are sprouting around the Island, Featherstone in Oak Bluffs is showcasing art, photos, jewelry, and ceramics with a focus on flowers this month. There is even a speaker series about using flowers as medicine, quilting floral patterns, and baking bread with blossoms. For details, visit featherstoneart.org, or call 508-693-1850.