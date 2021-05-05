Plant sales are popping up

The Grey Barn hosts a veggie starts and seedlings sale this weekend for Mother’s Day. Meet vegetable farmers and get some tips with your gardening questions, and take home certified organic starts for your home garden. The Grey Barn and Farm is at 22 South Road in Chilmark.

Polly Hill Arboretum’s executive director Tim Boland invites the public to join him in a virtual illustrated preview of the arboretum’s spring plant sale, with opening day scheduled for May 10. The sale will feature trees, shrubs, and perennial plants for Island gardening. The sale preview is on Friday, May 7, at 5 pm. Visit pollyhillarboretum.org to find out how to link to the preview.

The West Tisbury library offers a seedling swap and giveaway on Saturday, May 22, from 10 am to 12 pm on the library’s porch, weather permitting. The M.V. Community Seed Library Group hosts the event at the library. Bring heirloom vegetable, flower, and fruit seedlings or cuttings to swap and share. If you don’t have plants to swap, there will be a selection of locally grown seedlings to take home.

The M.V. Community Seed Library is a collaboration with Island Grown Initiative, Polly Hill Arboretum, West Tisbury library, Whippoorwill Farm, and local home gardeners. For more details about this event, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-3366.

The M.V. Community Greenhouse, 114 New York Ave. in Oak Bluffs, opens for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 8. Shoppers can get seedlings and starters on Saturday, May 8, (members only). The greenhouse will be open to the public on Sunday, Mother’s Day, May 9, Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16, and Memorial Day weekend. Hours of operation are 10 am to 4 pm. Visit marthasvineyardgreenhouse.org for more information.