Family friendly activities abound at Edgartown’s annual Mother’s Day and spring festival. For this year’s Pink & Green weekend from May 7 to 9, enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, pop-up shops, brunches and luncheons, goodie bags, store specials, snacks and refreshments, story walks, plant sales, a raffle, an afternoon safari to a lighthouse, and much more. For the full schedule of fun and festive events, see visitedgartown.org/pink-green-events.