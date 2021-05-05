Two motorists injured after O.B. collision

Two motorists were injured Wednesday morning after a collision at the intersection of County Road and Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road. Oak Bluffs Deputy Fire Chief Manuel Rose said the motorists were taken away by ambulance. One motorist was cited for a stop sign violation, Oak Bluffs Police Sgt. Michael Marchand said. The cited motorist appears to have pulled onto Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road from County Road, and turned into an oncoming car that was headed to Oak Bluffs from Edgartown, according to Sgt. Marchand. Both vehicles had to be towed away, Rose said.