Rockland Trust foundation pledges $50,000 to MVCS

The Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation has pledged $50,000 to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services to support the organization’s continued expansion of its campus, according to a press release.

The money will be doled out over the course of five years and helps launch phase II of the MVCS capital campaign, which is raising $15 million to build a new main campus building to house the Island counseling center, disability services, urgent care center, emergency services, and administration.

“We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation and their continued support of our Island community,” Beth Folcarelli, MVCS chief executive officer for, said. “Thousands walk through our doors each year, and the demand for our services has grown immensely due to the pandemic. While we have worked tirelessly to evolve our services to meet the needs of our residents, these funds will allow us to make much-needed enhancements to our physical resources as well.”

MVCS launched its capital campaign in 2017 and has already raised $9 million of its $24 million goal.

“We are proud to be part of the close-knit Martha’s Vineyard community,” Edward Seksay, president and chair of the foundation, said in the release. “MVCS provides compassionate support and care, and we are pleased to provide financial support that will help MVCS continue to deliver invaluable health and social services to children, families, and individuals.”