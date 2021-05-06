Stephen L. Tanguay, 65, of Oak Bluffs passed away on May 2, 2021. He was the son of Dick Tanguay and Mildred Covel. Loving husband of Li Tanguay, father to Jean, Stevie, Lindsay, Heather, and Chrissy. Grandfather to Nikki, Richie, Brianna, Kristyn, and great grandfather to Addison and Charlie.

He loved and was loved by his many siblings, family, friends, and coworkers. A celebration of his life will be held on May 22 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Middleboro Elks Lodge, 24 High St., Middleboro MA 02345.