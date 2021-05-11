Giordano becomes gold medalist

Ryan Giordano successfully passed his senior moves in the field test for U.S. Figure Skating, becoming the Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club’s most recent gold medalist.

Figure skating tests are a national standard set by the U.S. Figure Skating Association. There are eight levels to complete in the field test to become a gold medalist — Giordano, 17, completed all eight levels in five years. He joins fellow Islanders Amanda Bernard and Sally Caron in accomplishing the gold medal feat.

Giordano is a junior at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and wants to skate in college. He is looking at schools in Florida and California.