The May Memorial Challenge races toward $60,000

The 27th annual Memorial Road Race will be held virtually this year over Memorial Day weekend, with the goal of raising $60,000 in support of Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard (HPCMV) by the end of this month. As a result of road race sponsors and early contributors, $10,000 has been raised so far. 

Registrants are invited to dedicate their run in memory of a loved one. On May 30 at 8 pm, each loved one’s name will be included in a memorial luminary ceremony. The ceremony will be viewable on the Hospice’s website, social media, and on YouTube. 

Registration for the race is $25, and comes with a T shirt, personal fundraising page, and a virtual leaderboard for all registrants. You can register today at tinyurl.com/MemorialRoadRace. If you don’t want to run, donations can be made at hospiceofmv.org/donations with the designation “May Memorial Challenge.” Donors can provide the name of their loved one and be included in the ceremony. All funds raised will go toward supporting HPCMV.

