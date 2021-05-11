Piazza voices Church Street chargers concern

Upper Main Street resident Sara Piazza gave a presentation to the Edgartown select board Monday to voice her opposition to the proposed inductive chargers at the Vineyard Transit Authority’s (VTA) Church Street bus stop.

“An inductive charging center on Church Street commits Church Street as a VTA hub for years to come with no option to reroute as the town’s needs change,” Piazza said.

She criticized the size of the buses, their noise, their quantity in the VTA fleet, the traffic they cause in the area, their speed down the road, and their threat to bicyclists and pedestrians.

“There are anywhere between 20 and 30 big VTA buses per hour on Upper Main beginning at Pease’s Point Way on any given summer day or night,” Piazza said. “There are too many buses in the summer and big empty buses in the winter. Big empty buses are not green energy.”

She said technology is constantly improving and the induction chargers could become obsolete sooner rather than later.

The VTA wants to transition to an all-electric fleet of buses, and the $1.4 million charging station would allow buses to be charged during the day. The project comes at no cost to the town.

Piazza has been an outspoken critic of the bus chargers saying the neighborhood isn’t the right place for the buses to be charged.

Instead of approving the project at last year’s annual town meeting, residents voted 96-83 for a committee to be established to study the project even after the Edgartown historic district commission approved it and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission reviewed it and found the charging station would not have a negative impact on the town.

That committee then gave resounding approval of the project in November. Piazza was a member of the committee, but resigned citing committee chair Alan Strahler’s “rudeness” and “censoring.”

Piazza also played an edited video of VTA buses driving past her home which fronts Upper Main Street.

“I’m concerned about locking Edgartown into this scenario and making a commitment that will not easily be done even if people wanted to change their minds,” Piazza said.

Select board chair Arthur Smadbeck said Piazza will have additional time at annual town meeting on May 22 when voters decide on the inductive chargers.

In other business, the death of Sean Murphy has left the town without a moderator for annual town meeting.

Town counsel Ron Rappaport informed the select board that voters will elect a one-time moderator at town meeting.

Smadbeck suggested that whoever is interested in being moderator for the town meeting should attend a May 18 joint meeting with the finance committee, Rappaport, and select board members to understand the warrant.

As for the annual town election on May 25, Murphy was also the only candidate on the ballot for moderator. Due to this, voters will have to vote for a write-in candidate of their choice.

The board also approved a request by Island Grown Initiative to have their mobile farmer’s market at the Edgartown library from July to February.

The select board also extended the scallop season in the outer harbor from May 12 to May 30 with the same regulations.