Hayes Quinn Murphy

Sarah Murphy and Colin Murphy of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Hayes Quinn Murphy, on April 25, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hayes weighed 7 pounds, 5.1 ounces.

Emmett Alan Piper-Roche

Lilly Schott and Rob Piper-Roche of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Emmett Alan Piper-Roche, on May 1, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Emmett weighed 8 pounds, 1.5 ounces.

Barry Christopher Laursen

Ann Laursen and Tim Laursen of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Barry Christopher Laursen, on May 7, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Barry weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.