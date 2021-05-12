Tisbury firefighters extinguish flaming vessel

Tisbury firefighters knocked down a boat fire in Lagoon Pond Wednesday afternoon. The vessel was fully engulfed when the Tisbury fire boat came on the scene. The fire produced a giant plume of black smoke high over the pond. The fire boat crew maneuvered away from the smoke as it directed a water cannon.

Oak Bluffs’ fire boat, Red White and Blue, also came on scene, but didn’t attack the fire. As the boat was dowsed, the smoke changed from black to white, and then began to diminish. Though heavily burned, the boat remained afloat. Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland commanded the scene from the edge of Lagoon Pond Road and the docks of Prime Marine. Tisbury Police and EMS also responded. At the marina, the manager at Prime Marine declined to comment.