Chilmark: Menemsha shops and parking

Mother’s Day was truly a gift this year when my older son and his girlfriend visited after what felt like more than a year’s separation. So grateful everyone has been vaccinated.

Learning to forage, whether merely dandelions from your yard or more, will definitely improve your health and expand your sense of nature around you. Sioux Eagle recommends “The Forager’s Harvest: A Guide to Identifying, Harvesting and Preparing Edible Wild Plants” by Samual Thayer. Leslie Freeman shared this great piece on harvesting and cooking hostas; see bit.ly/2RDlF5C. You can always reach out to Rebecca Gilbert at Native Earth Teaching Farm for a visit, to get involved in the community garden or just to ask your question, see nativeearthteachingfarm.org.

If you want to know the latest on Island dining and take-out, check out Shored Up’s newly released M.V. Dining Sourcebook at shoredupdigital.com/dining-sourcebook.

Howes House wants you to know that despite their doors being closed, their programs and presentations continue through Zoom and they encourage you to please sign up for their email blasts to stay informed of their happenings. Write coa-clerk@westtisbury-ma.gov to get added to their list.

Artist Marianne Neill shared that her pen and watercolor on grey paper paintings are hanging at the Feldman Family Art Space at the M.V. Film Center through May 23 and can be viewed a half-hour before the first 4 pm film showing. Her flower renditions will brighten your day.

Menemsha fish markets are still figuring out if they’ll be take-out only or let customers in. Sunsets will continue to be limited attendance with no shuttle bus service and no Tabor House lot parking, limited Menemsha Beach parking, and no parking on the southwest side of the road to the water.

The Chilmark General Store plans to open for Memorial Day weekend and is looking for help. Check their jobs and apply online at chilmarkgeneralstore.com or write info@chilmarkgeneralstore.com. Their website says they will offer take-out and online grocery ordering.

Both Menemsha fish markets are open daily and serving delicious fresh catch. The Menemsha Deli is open daily from 8 am to 3 pm and closed Sundays. The Galley reopens on Thursday, May 20, daily from 11 am to 3 pm through June 21. Creekville Antiques is open noon to 4 pm on the weekends. The Ruel Gallery is open weekends from 11 am to 4 pm. Copperworks is open daily from 11 am to 5 pm. Benjamin McCormick’s Under the Surface Gallery is open, call 508-962-7748 to check hours. Menemsha Texaco is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and weekends from 9 am to 3 pm.

All Chilmark farm stands are open: Allen Farm, Beetlebung Farm, Grey Barn, Mermaid Farm and North Tabor Farm. Enjoy our local bounty and more.

The Chilmark library hosts its monthly Vineyard Bingo on Saturday, May 15, at 6:30 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invite. Laptops are now available for two-week loans. Pick up your Take and Make craft at the Chilmark library on Thursday from 11 am to 4 pm, while supplies last; May 6 — butterfly card, May 13 — straw snake. Chilmark library joins other Island libraries to bring us the documentary “Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf.” Watch at your leisure Monday, May 17, through Sunday, May 23, by emailing programs@edgartownlibrary.org for access. On Friday, May 21, at 2 pm join the live Q&A with filmmaker Thomas Piper. Contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link.

Join co-author/activist Laurie David for a book talk on “Imagine It! A Handbook for a Happier Planet” on Tuesday, May 18, at 7 pm through the Edgartown library. Get your Zoom link at edgartownlibrary.org/adult-programming.php.

Vote early by mail ballots are available for both the annual and special town elections, see chilmarkma.gov/town-clerk. Mark your calendars for the Chilmark annual town meeting on Monday, May 24, at 5:30 pm, Chilmark special town election and annual town election on Wednesday, May 26.

Registration is open for the Chilmark Community Center Summer Program. The Chilmark Tavern officially reopens for takeout on May 20 with some outdoor dining, but they’re currently taking advanced reservations by phone 508-645-9400 for July 1 and after for parties of six or less. Pathways Arts offerings can be found at pathwaysmv.org. The Chilmark Community Church services continue on Zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service/ for link. Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a healthy week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.