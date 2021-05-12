Edgartown: Crescendo Performing Arts

Today, Sunday, was such a beautiful sunny day, at least until late afternoon. We uncovered the comfy chairs on the back deck and spent the morning in the sunshine. Good coffee in the warm sun with the husband made for a pleasant morning. The only thing that could possibly have dragged me away was breakfast with my best girl, Amelia. We ventured to Sweet Bites in Vineyard Haven for acai bowls, which we ate overlooking the lagoon. We rounded out the morning with a shopping trip and then hanging out together while putting groceries away and planning meals for the week. She’s such a delight. Add in the phone call I got from my boy from Arizona and it all made this mama very grateful.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Kathryn Antonsson, Charlotte McCarron, and Nedine Cunningham, who celebrated on May 12, and to Pia Gundersen on May 16.

Thursday evening, May 13, from 5 until 6 pm is Kindergarten Orientation Night at the Edgartown School for September 2021 incoming kindergarteners. If you will have a kindergartener in the Edgartown School next fall, check out the Edgartown School website at edgartownschool.org for details about the orientation.

In other school news, field trips are back! They are local field trips that allow for all COVID protocols to be followed for safety, but it’s still very exciting news for us at the school. Grades are scheduled on different days, with many of the younger grades heading to Polly Hill, while other grades will go to the M.V. Museum, Long Point, Aquinnah, and various other locales around our beautiful Island. Sounds like a lot of fun after a long weird year.

Edgartown School graduation will be on June 11 at the Tabernacle this year. Attendance will be very limited and strictly adhered to, which is very different from years past, but at least it will be a real, in person event this year, which is great news for the students and their families.

Edgartown School music teacher, Laura Walton, is offering various music classes and lessons for different age groups, including Mini Maestros for ages 0-7, and ukulele lessons for ages 8 to 12. She also offers voice, piano, guitar, and flute lessons and is available to perform, all of which is accessible through her website at Crescendo Performing Arts School.

The Edgartown library is still offering Craft Bag pickups Monday through Saturday from 10 am until 5 pm. Head over to the Children’s Room pickup window to grab an activity bag to do at home. Crafts change weekly, and kits are appropriate for children of all ages. Please note, craft bags are limited to one per child per day. If you are looking for a larger quantity, please call ahead and speak to someone before coming to the library.

The library also offers window displays that you can peruse that are always stocked with the newest titles. You can stop by and browse all the new books and DVD displays anytime during our curbside pickup hours. And the best part? All items on display are available for immediate checkout. They also offer home delivery to anyone who is unable to visit the library. You can sign up with the home delivery form here, email them at info@edgartownlibrary.org, or by calling 508-627-4221.

Sadly, we lost our family matriarch last week. My mother-in-law, Esther “Mimi” Casey, passed away peacefully on May 7 with Don, Kiana, and myself by her side. We are eternally grateful to everyone who has helped with her care recently. I hesitate to name names for fear of forgetting anyone but off the top of my very tired brain, many thanks go out to Dr. Mike Michotek, who has been remarkably caring over the last couple of years, Mimi’s “girls” Nancy Gaspar Brown, Kim Gaspar Johnson, and Corinne Dorsey, who came in days to help with her care, and Hospice nurses Susan Nugent and Cheryl Kram, who helped us all through the final stages. And of course, a very special thanks to Hospice nurse Celine Maney, who Mimi referred to often as “my Celine” and declared an official family member. I don’t know how any of these angels do what they do, but they all helped make our lives just a little bit easier during this very difficult time. And my apologies to anyone that I may have forgotten to thank on this list.

That’s about all I’ve got for now. Wash your hands. Wear masks where necessary. Keep distance between you and others. Stay safe. The protocols are constantly changing these days so it’s hard to keep up. Do what you can to protect yourself and others. Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.