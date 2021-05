Discover unique plants with colorful springtime blooms on a guided tour at Polly Hill Arboretum in West Tisbury. With a volunteer docent to provide an informative and engaging walk among the beautiful historic grounds, you will see magnolias, azaleas, camellias, ephemerals, and much more. There is even a monkey puzzle tree. Tours are available on Thursdays in May at 9 am and 10 am. For more details and to sign up, visit bit.ly/pollyhillspring, or call 508-693-9426.