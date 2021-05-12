Mediation program offers ‘Productive Conversations’ course

In a series of conversations hosted by the M.V. Mediation Program, you’ll learn about conflict resolution, reflect on family conflict history, and learn conflict resolution tools to use as a family. This program is geared toward families with older adults, or multigenerational families.

The series takes place on Zoom on upcoming Saturdays, including May 22, 29, and June 5 and 12. There is no cost for the program, which is funded by a grant from MV Bank.

The theme titles are Lifelong Conflict Concepts on May 22; Conflict Styles on May 29; Positions and Interests on June 5, and Values, Needs, Identity, Feelings on June 12.

Families will have time during each class to chat together. You can also schedule a longer family discussion session with a conversation guide at a time that is convenient for you. Conversation guides are trained and qualified mediators and facilitators who have experience working with older adults and families using neutral and supportive discussion techniques.

To enroll in the M.V. Mediation Program’s Productive Conversations Course, email info@mvmediation.org.