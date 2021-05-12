A positive SSA experience

To the Editor:

There is so much negativity about the SSA, I feel compelled to add a positive note.

On April 5, my husband and I took our car on the 9:30 am Island Home to Woods Hole. An employee was lowering the flag to half-staff, and we asked if it was being lowered in honor of the Capitol Police officer who was killed when a car rammed a barricade at the Capitol. He politely and reverently replied that it was. When we were waved aboard, and were pulling forward, another employee actually backed up a few steps to wish us a good trip. And finally, when we were told we’d be going up the hydraulic lift deck, the instructions were clear, delivered in a friendly manner, and again we were wished a good day. We commented to each other that it seemed they’d all been to charm school, and it was a great start to the day. It’s our inclination to expect the best.

Irene Ziebarth

Chilmark