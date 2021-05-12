Quick action saved life and home

To the Editor:

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Deputy Chief Manny Rose and the firefighters in the Oak Bluffs and other departments for their rapid response to the early morning fire of Monday, May 3.

I own the Crystal Palace at 45 Pequot Ave., along with my sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Tom Cavanagh. We were not there, but my son had recently moved in. You most likely saved his life, and certainly saved our historic home (152 years old). Words cannot fully express our thanks.

Susan Webber, Pam and Tom Cavanagh

New Paltz, N.Y

Oak BluffS