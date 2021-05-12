Real Estate Transactions: May 3 – 7, 2021

Edgartown

May 5, Twanette Tharp sold 2 and 4 Morse St. to Goldeneye LLC for $9,000,000.

May 5, Linda Davis and Todd C. Davis sold 26 Caleb Pond Road to Anthony Williams for $2,825,000.

May 7, Owen Norton LLC sold 2 Bennett Way to ASRA Properties LLC for $525,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 4, Philip F. Membreno and Denise M. Royer, trustees of the Membreno Realty Trust, and Janet H. O’Brien-Aram sold 11 Sengekontacket Road to James P. Aram for $1,503,000.

May 6, Ronald L. Monterosso, trustee of 114 Tellette Street Nominee Trust, sold 114 Tellette St. to Lisa Steers Firstenberg and Robert J. Pinelli for $295,000.

May 7, Joseph R. Pastore sold 55 Worcester Ave. to Tonyar Pemberton and Stephen J. Pemberton for $1,389,000.

May 7, MV35 LLC sold 89 East Chop Drive to Black Ivy Ventures LLC for $3,250,000.

Tisbury

May 5, Allan Sampson and Diane Sampson sold 24 Andrew Road to Eric Sampson and Jodie Treloar for $778,650.

May 6, Marjorie A. Wood, Personal Representative of the Estate of Margaret Wolontis, and Marjorie A. Wood a.k.a. Marjorie Wood and Nikki Wolontis, individually sold 27 and 30 Passamaquoddy Ave. to John Zeiler, trustee of John Zeiler Revocable Trust, for $2,600,000.

May 7, New Life Assembly of God Brazilian Church Inc. sold 44 Pine Tree Road to Comunidade Evangelica Koinonia for $400,000.