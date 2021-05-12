Tisbury: Gardens of Piet Oudolf

Heard on Main Street: When I make a typo on my password, why doesn’t the computer correct that?

My daughter and I enjoyed a wonderful Mother’s Day and a delightful weekend. We went for walks, ate lobster and pizza, and talked and talked for hours. Both of us were starting to have dry throats from talking too much. Living alone during COVID can be very lonely. And there seems to be so many new people now sick with it.

I hadn’t seen my kids for over six months, but they did come home for brief visits this month. They are awfully good about fixing the odd things that I need help with so we also got a lot done. And it is amazing how valuable these visits are to me.

My daughter drove up from Connecticut early Friday and stayed through Sunday. The only downside was her report of the ferry personnel repeatedly having to announce that people were supposed to put on masks — and very few of the passengers obliged, especially those who got out of their cars on the freight deck. She said many were young families and should have known better.

But as we already know, those “mask required” rules are not enforced most places, on-Island or on the Steamship.

At first I was not happy with the change of direction on Union Street, but have come to use it a lot. It is especially convenient now with the big bump at Five Corners. Traffic has never been so bad there this early in the season.

That bump is obnoxious. I do hope it will be gone soon.

You can see “Five Seasons: the Gardens of Piet Oudolf” between Monday, May 17, and Sunday, May 23. This documentary shows his own beautiful garden in the Netherlands as well as the public gardens he designed in this country and abroad. This man has radically redefined what gardens can be. Request the link from Anne McDonough at amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

If you love to travel and would like to discuss and write about some of your most memorable adventures, join the Travel Writing Workshop at 6 pm, Monday, May 17, with Caroline Joy Adams. Check with Anne McDonough at the library to register for this.

Also if you want to learn more about the plans for the Tisbury School, sign up with her for the program on Thursday, May 20, at 4 pm.

Are you feeling left out? The library has Zoom meetings for knitters and quilters or folks speaking French or many other topics.

Did you know the library will help you to set up a Zoom practice session? Ask Anne. Or you can learn how to use Zoom on the Zoom Channel on YouTube.

I have become awfully happy with the many opportunities on Zoom over the past year. And we all seem to enjoy being able to see and speak with one another. Don’t get me wrong, I love the phone calls as well.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go out today to Amy Levine. Tomorrow wish the best to Brendan O’Neill. Birthday greetings go to Jill Walsh on Sunday. Lots more wishes for a happy birthday go to my son Craig Mayhew on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: The buttons on my jeans have started social distancing from each other. I blame it on COVID.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.