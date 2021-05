Enjoy a cooking show from Chef Chris Look as he puts his own twist on a classic dish. This month he is making poached eggs on top of sautéed shiitake mushrooms and asparagus, all nestled on crispy toast and topped with Hollandaise sauce and tasty chives. Roasted potato wedges round out this light meal. For Chef Look’s recipes, visit trashpandaepl.wordpress.org. To join him on Zoom on Thursday, May 20, at 5 pm, email programs@edgartownlibrary.org.