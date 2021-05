Does mental health look like a tranquil nature scene, a place full of distractions, or something in between? Explore the possible answers through NAMI M.V.’s photography contest, which will be judged by Michael Blanchard, Mark Alan Lovewell, and Paul Doherty. By May 25, take a digital photo of how you view mental health, write a sentence or two about it, then submit everything to namionthevineyard@namicapecod.org. Prizes are awarded in three age divisions.