MVRHS softball tames Lions

Ashley Brasefield hit a grand slam in the first inning and drove in six runs on three hits as Martha’s Vineyard powered past the St. John Paul II Lions, 16-5, in a Cape and Islands League Lighthouse Division softball clash Wednesday afternoon in Hyannis.

The Vineyarders evened their record at 1-1, pounding out 14 hits. Emma Williamson also homered for MV, keying a six-run fifth inning, and added two more hits to go with three RBIs. Izzy Blake (two RBIs) and Bethany Cardoza also had three hits on the day. Marsha Stewart and Gabrielle De Blase drew three walks apiece and combined for seven quality at bats.

Righthander Genevieve Hyland was the winning pitcher, allowing seven hits and striking out seven Lions over the full seven innings of work.

The Vineyarders host Sturgis East, Friday afternoon at 3:15 pm and welcome the Nantucket Whalers to MVRHS on Saturday with the first pitch set for 12:45.