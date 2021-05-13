Towns begin switch to state mask regulations

Folks will no longer be required to wear masks in the town centers of Tisbury and Edgartown, but should still mask up if they cannot maintain six feet of distance from others, health officials said Thursday.

The loosening of mask requirements in downtown areas comes as Island boards of health begin reverting from local mask ordinance, back to state guidelines. Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker lifted requirements to wear masks outdoors unless individuals are unable to socially distance themselves.

Tisbury health agent Maura Valley said Tisbury has rescinded their local mask order, and Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty confirmed that their board of health has also lifted the downtown mask order.

“They’ve decided to revert to the state guidance on masking outside, which is just to mask if you can’t be six feet or more away from people. Masks will also be required for events and things like that, and indoors in any businesses and stores,” Valley said.

Before this change, towns required that folks be masked anywhere in their downtown areas.

She noted that Oak Bluffs is expected to vote on dropping the local mask mandate and going with state regulations.

“I have sent an email to the Department of Public Works asking that they take the mandatory mask signs down around town, so that is happening now,” Valley said.

She added that Edgartown and Tisbury have both abrogated their local construction orders that were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic.

“The state has guidance in place for construction and worksites. Basically, in Tisbury at least, all the local orders have been rescinded and we have reverted to following the state guidelines,” she said.

From talking to folks in town, Valley said, a fair number of people will continue to wear masks in public spaces, whether they are near someone, or not.

“A lot of people just seem to feel more comfortable with them,” she said, but noted that the risk of transmitting COVID to someone while passing by them on the sidewalk momentarily is low.

“When you are outside, if you are in a group or you are going to be in a congested area, definitely wear a mask,” Valley said. “But even if you are just walking up the street, and you walk by somebody within six feet, technically you should have a mask on, but realistically when you are just walking by them, it’s only a couple of seconds — you aren’t going to be in close proximity long enough to transmit anything.”