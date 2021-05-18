Hans P. Stibolt Jr. of Oak Bluffs died at the home he loved on March 4, 2021. Born more than 100 years ago in Longmeadow, on Sept. 20, 1920, Hans lived a long, fulfilling life. His parents Kirsten Hansen and Hans Peter Stibolt immigrated individually from Denmark, and had four children.

On a blind date in 1939, Hans met Alma, the love of his life. They married three weeks before Pearl Harbor, and were happily married for 76 years. Hans was a veteran, serving his country in World War II and again in the Korean War. His successful business career with Springfield-based United States Envelope Co. spanned many years. Hans retired as president of the company.

The Vineyard connection began with a summer vacation in 1959. In 1966, Hans and Alma built a cottage in Waterview Farm. With retirement in 1980, they built their forever home in Farm Neck, and lived there happily for the rest of their lives. Hans and Alma owned and operated two Edgartown businesses, the Edgartown Lodge Apartments and the Long Ship at Nevin Square. Hans served Oak Bluffs on the wastewater commission. He loved to fish, shellfish, and refurbish old chairs.

Hans was a hard-working, honorable gentleman, and he loved Alma every minute of his adult life. He forged a loving bond with his family.

His son Kenneth of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away in 2020. Hans is survived by his daughter, Nancy Newman of Oak Bluffs; and by four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Hans may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or at hospiceofmv.org/donations.