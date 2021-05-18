Island libraries set ‘express service’ dates

All six Martha’s Vineyard libraries will reopen for in-person “express services” by the first week of June.

The announcement comes more than a year after libraries closed their doors to the public before offering pickup services.

Express services will include browsing for books and other materials in-person, holds pickup, and one 30-minute per day access to public computers. Document services such as scanning, printing, copying, and faxing will also be available. Library patrons will be encouraged to keep their visits brief, according to the release. Some libraries are implementing time limits and appointments to enter their buildings.

The in-person express service opening dates are as follows:

Edgartown Public Library opens June 1 for express services on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm. Edgartown will continue to offer curbside services on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 am to 5 pm and on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 2 pm to 5 pm. Appointments can be made online .

Oak Bluffs Public Library opens for express services May 19 from 12 pm to 4 pm on Wednesdays and Fridays and from 10 am to 1 pm on Saturdays. Oak Bluffs will continue to offer contactless pickup through June.

Vineyard Haven Public Library will open from 1 pm to 4 pm on May 20 and May 22 with capacity limits and a new schedule to start next week. Appointments are suggested for the children’s room and using computers.

West Tisbury Public Library is now open by appointment. Appointments can be made online .

Chilmark Free Public Library will hold a soft opening for their new online appointment system before opening up to public visits on June 8.

Aquinnah Public Library opens May 25 with limited capacity and will not be doing appointments.

The libraries will maintain safety restrictions at all libraries such as social distancing and capacity limits. Meeting rooms and study rooms will be closed and indoor seating will be limited.

All patrons over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face mask covering their nose and mouth regardless of vaccination status, according to the release.

“The Vineyard’s libraries have long been a lifeline for our communities,” Lisa Sherman, president of the Martha’s Vineyard Library Association, said. “During the pandemic, every Island library rose to the challenge of upholding our shared mission of service. We’ve missed our patrons – and we know they’ve missed our in-person library services. We look forward to expanding our services in the months ahead, and at every library we continue to be committed to sustaining a safe environment for both staff and our patrons.”