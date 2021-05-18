Oak Bluffs information booth gets new paint job 

1 of 3

The Oak Bluffs information booth has a fresh coat of paint thanks to volunteers.

John Cummings, a member of the Friends of Oak Bluffs, volunteered to paint the information booth. He was assisted by his neighbors, Mike Waters and Greg Lott, in painting the roof. The paint job took from Monday through Thursday to complete.

The Oak Bluffs Information Booth is located in Farland Square next to the Flying Horses Carousel. According to Renee Balter, another member of the Friends of Oak Bluffs, it was originally constructed in 1992 by Peter Martel. The booth is operated by the Oak Bluffs Association and is partially funded by the town. There was an average of 40,000 to 50,000 seasonal visitors to the booth pre-pandemic. It is open starting in May and closes in October on Columbus Day.

Cummings said the Friends of Oak Bluffs works with the town’s business community and government to keep Oak Bluffs beautiful.