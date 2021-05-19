Dayce Brady Moore
Kurstin Marie Moore and Dayce Thomas Moore of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Dayce Brady Moore, on May 17, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Dayce weighed 7 pounds, 6.4 ounces.
Dayce Brady Moore
Kurstin Marie Moore and Dayce Thomas Moore of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Dayce Brady Moore, on May 17, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Dayce weighed 7 pounds, 6.4 ounces.
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.