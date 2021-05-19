Births

The Martha's Vineyard Times
Dayce Brady Moore

Kurstin Marie Moore and Dayce Thomas Moore of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Dayce Brady Moore, on May 17, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Dayce weighed 7 pounds, 6.4 ounces.

 

