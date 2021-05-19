‘Blooming Art’ returns to the Old Mill

The Garden Club of Martha’s Vineyard announced in a press release that it will once again host the Blooming Art Show at the Old Mill in West Tisbury, with a few COVID twists this year.

This celebration of fine art and floral design is the garden club’s major fundraiser of the year and this year will run from Friday, June 18, to Sunday, June 20. A favorite annual summer event for residents and visitors, this year the exhibit includes the work of 34 Vineyard artists. Each piece of art will be paired with a floral design that was inspired by that work and created by one or more of the M.V. Garden Club members. All artwork will be for sale, with a percentage going to the club.

In past years, the Blooming Art event began with an opening night cocktail celebration, but due to COVID restrictions, the release says, the club chose to not have the opening night event be a part of Blooming Art this year. Instead, the celebration of art and flowers will begin on Friday, and is open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 10 am until 6 pm, and on Sunday from 10 am until 3 pm. There will be a limit of 10 visitors at a time in the Old Mill and masks and social distancing will be required. No pre-registration is necessary and an admission fee of $10 will be taken at the door.

The Old Mill is located at 690 Edgartown-West Tisbury Road in West Tisbury, across from the Mill Pond and has been owned and maintained by the Garden Club of Martha’s Vineyard since 1942.

If you are unable to attend but would like to donate to the Garden Club, send a check made out to the Garden Club of Martha’s Vineyard to P.O. Box 5061, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. To learn more about the garden club or the Old Mill, visit marthasvineyardgardenclub.org. For questions or comments, email gardenclubmv@gmail.com. Follow the club on Instagram at instagram.com/gardenclubmv/ visit the club on Facebook via facebook.com/gardenclubmv.