Chilmark: Enchanting sculpture trail

A week ago I sprained my right ankle walking my dogs on Philbin Beach, had a half-mile walk back to my car and then drove myself home. Used Topricin and an ace bandage, plus ice the rest of the day and evening. I stayed off my foot and was forced to ask my son and husband for help replenishing my hot water thermos, meals, and so on for the next few days until I could walk through our home caneless. Each of us has taken turns recently nurturing and caring for one other as we have healed from injury and recuperating from our second vaccinations. Although slowed down, I cleaned up my raised garden beds, moved plants from indoor pots to outdoor beds and larger pots. Healing is always a great teacher, as is slowing down, especially when the weather is the best we’ve enjoyed yet.

Dogs are allowed on Lucy Vincent Beach through May 31. Beach stickers are only available online, please see bit.ly/3tSLAUp.

One sign of the seasons changing is Menemsha Texaco hoisting their swordfish weathervane. Also Island Folk Pottery’s Sculpture Trail and Shop have opened. Trail hours are 9 am to 5 pm daily and the shop is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 5 pm, and Sunday, from 2 to 5 pm. See islandfolkpottery.com for more info. Plus, North Tisbury Farm has opened its doors on State Road and its Whippoorwill farm stand on County Road. Customers can shop in the store, or you can order online before noon for same day pick-up. Daily hours are 8 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. Check northtisburyfarm.com to order or for more info.

Kate Taylor’s new album, “Why Wait?” from Compass Records can be pre-ordered here: bit.ly/3uTlCBm. And be sure to check out her online shop with more music, pendants based on her wampum jewelry, and even a Stonewall Road silk scarf.

Congratulations to artist Carol Brown Goldberg on her exhibit at D.C.’s Addison/Ripley Gallery being mentioned in the Washington Post’s gallery round-up from May 7.

If you’re ready to adopt or foster an animal, please check the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, Angels Helping Animals Worldwide, and Sandy Paws Rescue Inc.

Chilmark Tavern opens for take-out on Thursday, May 20, with some outside tables for your dining pleasure. The Chilmark General Store opens Memorial Day weekend. Apply online for jobs at chilmarkgeneralstore.com or write info@chilmarkgeneralstore.com. For Island dining and takeout see Shored Up’s new MV Dining Sourcebook at shoredupdigital.com/dining-sourcebook.

Both Menemsha fish markets are open daily and serve delicious fresh catch. The Menemsha Deli is open daily from 8 am to 3 pm and closed Sundays. The Galley opens Thursday, May 20, daily from 11 am to 3 pm through June 21. Creekville Antiques is open noon to 4 pm on the weekends. The Ruel Gallery is open weekends from 11 am to 4 pm. Copperworks is open daily from 11 am to 5 pm. Benjamin McCormick’s Under the Surface Gallery is open, call 508-962-7748 to check hours. Menemsha Texaco is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and weekends from 9 am to 3 pm.

On Saturday, May 22, from 10 am to noon, the M.V. Community Seed Library Group hosts a Seedling Swap and Giveaway on the West Tisbury library’s porch (weather permitting). Bring heirloom vegetable, flower, and fruit seedlings or cuttings to swap and share. No plants to swap, no problem, a selection of locally grown seedlings to take home are available. Please remember to save your seeds after the growing season.

The Chilmark library hosts historian Sean Murphy discussing “The Book of Kells,” an illuminated manuscript book in Latin, containing the four Gospels of the New Testament. He will discuss the famous book’s history, imagery, cultural significance, and influence on the world of bookmaking — yesterday and today. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invite. Laptops can be checked out for two-week loans. Pick up your Take and Make Craft at the Chilmark library on Thursday from 11 am to 4 pm, while supplies last; May 20: Fingerprint Bugs and May 27: Bead Worm. Chilmark library joins other Island libraries to bring us the documentary “Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf.” Watch at your leisure through Sunday, May 23, by emailing programs@edgartownlibrary.org for access. On Friday, May 21, at 2 pm join the live Q & A with filmmaker Thomas Piper. Contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link.

Besides Mollie Doyle Yoga and Peaked Hill Studio yoga, Native Earth Teaching Farm hosts Josey Kirkland’s pygmy Goat Yoga starting up on Tuesday, May 25, classes are Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 pm, ages 13 and up. Registration is required at goatyogamv@gmail.com.

It’s the 25th anniversary of Built on Stilts, and if you’re feeling creative, register to perform at builtonstilts.org.

If you’re an e-reader, you can snag over 50 great books, including Alice Early’s “Moon Always Rising” for 99 cents through Monday, May 24, at bit.ly/2S1pD8c.

Please attend the Chilmark annual town meeting on Monday, May 24, at 5:30 pm, and vote from noon to 8 pm at Chilmark special town election and annual town election on Wednesday, May 26, all held at the Chilmark Community Center. Vote early by mail ballots are available for both the annual and special town elections, see chilmarkma.gov/town-clerk.

Registration is open for the Chilmark Community Center Summer Program.

Pathways Arts offerings can be found at pathwaysmv.org.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on Zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service/ for link.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a healthy week.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Valerie Sonnenthal, vsonnenthal@gmail.com.