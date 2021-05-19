Chilmark recommends sunset bus schedule

The Chilmark select board unanimously voted to recommend to the board of health that it reinstate its sunset bus schedule and park and ride at the Tabor House parking lot for the summer season, and re-established parking levels from the summer of 2019.

In 2019, the Vineyard Transit Authority ran a regular bus service from Tabor House Road to Menemsha for folks to catch the sunset.

Select board member Warren Doty said this comes amid Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement that COVID restrictions and capacity limits will be lifted as of May 29.

Doty suggested the board think about the town’s summer plans amid decisions in Edgartown to cancel Fourth of July events and in Oak Bluffs to cancel its fireworks celebration in August. “At the same time, the Ag Fair is a yes, and I’m just interested in how we’re all going to respond to a lot of big events this summer,” Doty said.

Chilmark is set to host a limited Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival August 6 to 10, the Chilmark Road Race has not been canceled, and discussions are ongoing with the board of health.

The town will not be holding its annual Backyard Bash put on by the fire department, and there will not be a Meet the Fleet in Menemsha.