Coast Guard Auxiliary offers vessel safety check

In recognition of National Safe Boating Week, the Martha’s Vineyard Coast Guard Auxiliary has a reminder for boaters. The auxiliary is conducting free vessel safety examinations (VSEs) for recreational boat owners. The examinations are done by Coast Guard Auxiliary–certified examiners. VSEs ensure boat owners “have all required safety gear, including life preservers, working navigation lights, distress signals, and correct registration and documentation,” according to a release. They also permit examiners the opportunity to educate boat owners on new state and federal regulations.

Boats that pass VSE are awarded a decal certifying the vessel met all safety criteria. The decal will be prominently displayed to show the vessel has passed inspection. They are valid for one year.

The auxiliary also inspects paddlecraft, such as kayaks and canoes, and has complimentary “If Found” stickers available. The stickers help boat owners recover lost property, and can save lives by preventing rescue operations being launched for unmanned paddlecraft. The auxiliary also offers boating safety classes.

VSEs are available by appointment, whether the boat is on the water or out, with full COVID safety protocols in place. To schedule a free vessel safety check, visit vineyardcgaux.org and click on “Vessel Examinations,” or email vineyardcgaux@gmail.com.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary assists the Coast Guard in all nonmilitary and law enforcement operations, with a primary focus on recreational boating safety. The Martha’s Vineyard Coast Guard Auxiliary is open to new members, and encourages anyone interested in joining to visit vineyardcgaux.org.