Court Report: May 3 – 17, 2021

May 3, 2021

Sergio Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/8/74, OUI-liquor or .08%, 2nd offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Vagner A. Guimaraes, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/31/98, marked lanes violation, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Rhamon A. Severino, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/24/93, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

May 5, 2021

William B. MacDonald, Edgartown; DOB 5/26/97, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

May 6, 2021

Aurora G. Naughton, Edgartown; DOB 8/29/98, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, a second charge of leaving the scene of property damage, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

May 7, 2021

Curtis M. Maciel, Tisbury; DOB 7/11/89, unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost.

May 10, 2021

Nathan Francis, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/20/97, assault and battery on a family/household member, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official, malicious destruction of property under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Xing Li, Flushing, N.Y.; DOB 10/1/86, marked lanes violation, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Jose Lima, Tisbury; DOB 9/17/78, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

May 13, 2021

Brien N. Johnson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/26/96, OUI-liquor or .08%, motor vehicle lights violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

May 17, 2021

Trevor A. Maciel, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/22/94, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official, malicious destruction of property under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Peter A. Metell, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/19/61, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Franklin N. Redd, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/29/54, larceny over $1,200, breaking and entering a building during daytime to commit a felony, receiving stolen property over $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.