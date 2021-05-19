West Tisbury: Farm stands now open

I hate getting up and out first thing in the morning. Mornings are for coffee and the newspaper, for walking outside with Abby to see what’s new in the garden, for savoring the start of the day. I was so spoiled during the COVID shutdown. Never having to go anywhere suited me just fine.

Yes, there is a point to this. Now that I am back to in-person work, I have to be up and out the door. It has been an adjustment. It’s getting easier, especially in this season of newness, of infinite green, that makes driving along Old County Road and State Road into Vineyard Haven a total joy. If I have learned anything in this life, it is to be in the moment, to see what is right in front of me.

What’s in front of me is the most splendid landscape. New leaves are appearing in colors ranging from peach to pink to lemon yellow. The mown hayfields are impossibly green, while uncut fields show themselves in shades of green that softly cover the rusty red and wine darkness of the rich, loamy earth. Shadbush, in full bloom, delicately edges the verge, while now the lilacs are thick with flowers that scent the air. Of course, my car windows are open.

If I cannot dwell on how badly we need rain, these sunny days have been quite pleasant. Abby has dug a few new holes in the backyard, looking for a cool spot to lie down or a good place to bury a bone. Mike had to spend some time picking up all of her toys and bones before he could mow. At least Abby can’t get to my garden. Our old golden, Nanuk, would have had the whole ground turned over by now. It really has been nice garden weather and I have enjoyed being out there digging in the dirt.

I really miss the library having their tables set up in the parking lot on Saturday afternoons. I drove up this past Saturday about 2 o’clock and found the parking lot empty. There is a rumor that the library will reopen soon for us to come inside again.

North Tisbury Farm has opened for the summer. Really opened, as in customers are able to go inside. You must still wear a mask. If you prefer to order online and pick up your order later, remember to order before noon for same day pick up. Store hours are 8 am to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

Whippoorwill Farm’s farm stand on Old County Road is open, too. Their tempting blackboard lists salad greens and other daily produce as available. You may pay with cash in the honor system box, or use Venmo.

Mermaid Farm has offered lots of tiny seedlings for sale out in front of their farm stand, as well as the produce, milk, yogurt, cheeses, lassi, and meat inside. The best-kept secret is that they sell ice cream. I bought a pint of Ben & Jerry’s Phish Food in desperation one afternoon, after a long and difficult day.

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard has been nominated for a $2,500.00 Community Impact Grant and they need the community to show their support with a vote online. HAMV has partnered with the Martha’s Vineyard Building Association and four Councils on Aging to begin a pilot program, Home Safety Modification Program, that will provide home audits and minor improvements to homeowners 65 and over. Their goal is to make homes accommodate to daily routines and safety needs. Voting will end May 28. Look at the HAMV website or contact Cindy Trish at ctrish@hamv.org or 508-693-7900 x455. The grant is from Martha’s Vineyard Bank.

Have a good week and keep watering while we wait for rain.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.