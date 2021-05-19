Joint Base Cape Cod training slated 

Air training is slated for Joint Base Cape Cod from Thursday through to Sunday, May 23.

“Increased noise and military airborne training activity should be expected during daylight hours due to airborne and aviation presence and activity,” a release states.

The 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, 360th Civil Affairs Battalion, 352nd Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) will engage in what are described as “nontactical airborne operations.”

Flyovers in the past have raised alarm on the Vineyard. The military hopes not to take the area by surprise this time around.

“The soldiers and leadership of the U.S Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) are dedicated to being good neighbors, and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities,” a release states. “We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that may arise. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities. Noise complaints and requests for information during this time should be directed to the 352nd Civil Affairs Command Public Affairs Office at 443-456-8996.” That office can also be emailed at usarmy.usarc.usacapoc.mbx.pao@mail.mil.