M.V. Book Festival announces live summer series

The Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival recently announced that it will host a live summer series August 6 to 10. Held outdoors on the grounds of the Chilmark Community Center, the series will feature approximately 15 of the country’s leading authors speaking in a series of talks over five days. Among the authors currently confirmed are Elizabeth Kolbert (“Under a White Sky”), Heather McGhee (“The Sum of Us”), Sadeqa Johnson (“Yellow Wife”), Deesha Philyaw (“The Secret Life of the Church Ladies”), Danielle Dreilinger (“The Secret History of Home Economics”), Patricia Sullivan (“Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America in Black and White”), and Simon Winchester (“Land”).

Tickets the talks will be available in the coming weeks through mvbookfestival.com.

The Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival 2021 Summer Series will be scaled smaller than the regular bi-annual Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival. It will be spread over more days with several live outdoor tented events held sequentially each day. Ticket sales for each author talk will only be available in advance; no walk-ins will be allowed. Capacity for each talk is currently limited to 150 guests, and seating protocols and all activities of the series will fully comply with Massachusetts and CDC requirements. Each event will be live-streamed so that those without tickets or who are uncomfortable attending in person can participate. Live-streamed events will be free and books will be available for purchase through the site.

Book sales for the series will be provided by Bunch of Grapes Bookstore.